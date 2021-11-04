Stacks of cargo containers sit at the Port of Los Angeles as a growing number of incoming cargo ships wait offshore to unload on October 13. Photo: Los Angeles Times via TNS
US aims to ease semiconductor crunch by working more closely with allies and private sector, says senior US official
- The semiconductor supply shortage is among the most urgent issues the government is focused on, says US State Department official
- The US will build on the momentum from the G20 summit that took place in Rome over the weekend
Topic | US-China tech war
