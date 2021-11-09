An undated video showing former Chinese lawyer and citizen journalist Zhang Zhan broadcasting via YouTube, at an unconfirmed location in China. Photo: YouTube via AFP
US urges Beijing to release jailed citizen journalist Zhang Zhan
- Zhang has severely lost weight and has reportedly been held in physical restraints and force-fed through a feeding tube
- ‘The United States is deeply concerned about the deteriorating health of PRC citizen journalist Ms Zhang Zhan,’ says US State Department spokesman
Topic | Coronavirus China
An undated video showing former Chinese lawyer and citizen journalist Zhang Zhan broadcasting via YouTube, at an unconfirmed location in China. Photo: YouTube via AFP