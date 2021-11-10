US federal government worker Sherry Chen, pictured after charges against her of spying for China were dropped in 2015. Photo: AFP US federal government worker Sherry Chen, pictured after charges against her of spying for China were dropped in 2015. Photo: AFP
Lawyers add to damages suit for Chinese-American scientist Sherry Chen

  • Sacked hydrologist is seeking US$5 million from US government after her dismissal on spying grounds was partially reversed
  • Chen’s case prompted Congress members to raise concerns that federal employees were being racially targeted

Robert DelaneyOwen Churchill
Updated: 10:23am, 10 Nov, 2021

