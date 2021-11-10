The Mao Thai Thai cafe’s resident cats sample the new product made from silkworms. Photo: AFP
Will Taiwanese silkworm pet food prove to be the cat’s whiskers?
- Pet food made from pupae, a by-product of the silk-making process, can help clean up the animals’ intestines and reduce the odour from their faeces
- The discovery could be a lifeline for struggling silk farmers who need to diversify their businesses
