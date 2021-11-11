Sailors stand guard at the Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville, Cambodia in July 2019. Photo: Reuters
US sanctions Cambodian officials over alleged corruption at Ream Naval Base
- Two Cambodian officials ‘likely conspired to inflate the cost of facilities at [the base] and personally benefit from the proceeds’, says US Treasury Department
- The US Deputy Secretary of State raised ‘serious concerns’ during a June trip to the country about a Chinese military presence and construction at the Ream base
Topic | US-China relations
