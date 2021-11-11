Sailors stand guard at the Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville, Cambodia in July 2019. Photo: Reuters Sailors stand guard at the Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville, Cambodia in July 2019. Photo: Reuters
Sailors stand guard at the Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville, Cambodia in July 2019. Photo: Reuters
China

US sanctions Cambodian officials over alleged corruption at Ream Naval Base

  • Two Cambodian officials ‘likely conspired to inflate the cost of facilities at [the base] and personally benefit from the proceeds’, says US Treasury Department
  • The US Deputy Secretary of State raised ‘serious concerns’ during a June trip to the country about a Chinese military presence and construction at the Ream base

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 5:56am, 11 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sailors stand guard at the Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville, Cambodia in July 2019. Photo: Reuters Sailors stand guard at the Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville, Cambodia in July 2019. Photo: Reuters
Sailors stand guard at the Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville, Cambodia in July 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE