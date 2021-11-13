US President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping will host a virtual summit on Monday, according to the White House. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping virtual summit set for Monday, White House announces
- ‘The two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the [People’s Republic of China],’ says press secretary
- New points of tension have emerged since the two leaders last spoke, including the announcement of military alliance between US, Britain and Australia
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping will host a virtual summit on Monday, according to the White House. Photo: AFP