US President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping will host a virtual summit on Monday, according to the White House. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping virtual summit set for Monday, White House announces

  • ‘The two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the [People’s Republic of China],’ says press secretary
  • New points of tension have emerged since the two leaders last spoke, including the announcement of military alliance between US, Britain and Australia

Robert Delaney
Updated: 2:15am, 13 Nov, 2021

