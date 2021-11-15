Graduates of Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs during commencement ceremonies in 2018. The number of new international students at US universities plummeted last year but Chinese students continued to outnumber any other group. Photo: Xinhua
New international student enrolments at US universities dive, but China keeps its No 1 ranking
- New foreign student enrolments in 2020-21 dropped by about 46 per cent compared to 2019-20, according to Institute of International Education
- The number of Chinese students at US institutions dropped for the first time, to about 317,000, but remains the largest segment
Topic | US-China relations
Graduates of Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs during commencement ceremonies in 2018. The number of new international students at US universities plummeted last year but Chinese students continued to outnumber any other group. Photo: Xinhua