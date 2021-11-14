The business community has been caught in the middle of the US-China trade war in recent years. Photo: EPA-EFE The business community has been caught in the middle of the US-China trade war in recent years. Photo: EPA-EFE
Remove trade war tariffs ahead of Joe Biden-Xi Jinping meeting, US business groups urge

  • Two dozen American business associations call on the US government to remove tariffs and broaden exemptions
  • US-China Business Council-led group says the duties continue to cause economic harm to US businesses, farmers, workers, and families

Jodi Xu Klein
Updated: 9:00pm, 14 Nov, 2021

