China and India were asked to justify pushing at the COP26 summit to change a pledge to phase out coal to instead phase it down. Photo: AFP
China update: historical resolutions and future of the planet among our reporter’s picks for top headlines last week
- Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden are poised for a virtual summit, their first, hot on the heels of COP26 and a notable Communist Party meeting
- Meanwhile, there was news for a 33-year-old who sat China’s higher education entrance exam for the 13th time
Topic | COP26
