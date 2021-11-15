Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will have their first face-to-face meeting, albeit by video link, since Biden entered the White House. Photo: AFP Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will have their first face-to-face meeting, albeit by video link, since Biden entered the White House. Photo: AFP
Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will have their first face-to-face meeting, albeit by video link, since Biden entered the White House. Photo: AFP
China

Xi-Biden summit important to help US and China avoid ‘unintended conflict’, White House official says

  • Meeting can help clarify ‘understanding of one another’s intentions’, according to the US official
  • The two leaders’ first virtual meeting, expected to last several hours, could help gauge the prospects for their countries’ troubled relations

Topic |   US-China relations
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein

Updated: 6:00pm, 15 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will have their first face-to-face meeting, albeit by video link, since Biden entered the White House. Photo: AFP Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will have their first face-to-face meeting, albeit by video link, since Biden entered the White House. Photo: AFP
Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will have their first face-to-face meeting, albeit by video link, since Biden entered the White House. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE