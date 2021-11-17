US President Joe Biden meets with China’s President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on Monday. Photo: AFP US President Joe Biden meets with China’s President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on Monday. Photo: AFP
China

Biden and Xi agreed to start arms control talks, says US national security adviser Jake Sullivan

  • Biden made the proposal out of concern over a build-up in China’s nuclear arsenal, says Sullivan
  • The meeting between Xi and Biden struck a mostly conciliatory tone, although they flagged areas of disagreement, most pointedly about Taiwan

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Updated: 2:06am, 17 Nov, 2021

