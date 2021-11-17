A deal has been reached to relax visa restrictions for US and Chinese foreign correspondents. Photo: AFP
US, China will relax visa restrictions on each others’ journalists
- Both countries have agreed to lengthen the validity of reporters’ visas from the current three months to a year
- The announcement came less than 24 hours after presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in a virtual summit, though the leaders did not discuss the topic
Topic | US-China relations
A deal has been reached to relax visa restrictions for US and Chinese foreign correspondents. Photo: AFP