Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
US should restrict Chinese company investments more to protect investors and national security, government advisory panel says
- Commission says that the US should require additional risk disclosures from Chinese companies as well as from US brokerage firms
- The group says Beijing’s crackdown on technology companies has led to billions of dollars in losses for US investors
Topic | US-China trade war
