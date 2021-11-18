Defendants Zhang Mingjie (right, in blue) and Wang Shaoyu attend their sentencing in the Harbin City Intermediate People's Court on Wednesday. Photo: Harbin City Intermediate People's Court
Canadian pop star Wanting Qu’s mother is sentenced to life imprisonment for corruption in China

  • Zhang Mingjie, a former Harbin planning official, was convicted of taking US$15 million in bribes from a property developer
  • Her sentencing ends years of uncertainty about the high-profile case, in which Zhang had faced a possible death penalty

Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:21am, 18 Nov, 2021

