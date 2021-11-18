China’s Peng Shuai practises at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia in January 2019. Photo: Reuters
China

Women’s Tennis Association head casts doubt on purported Peng Shuai email

  • ‘I have a hard time believing that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believes what is being attributed to her,’ says WTA chairman
  • ‘The statement released today by Chinese state media concerning Peng Shuai only raises my concerns as to her safety and whereabouts,’ he says

US-China relations
Owen Churchill
Updated: 7:28am, 18 Nov, 2021

