Taiwanese soldiers march into position during an anti-invasion drill on a beach in Tainan in September. Photo: Reuters
Taiwanese soldiers march into position during an anti-invasion drill on a beach in Tainan in September. Photo: Reuters
China

Former US military leaders cast doubt on ‘strategic ambiguity’ Taiwan policy

  • Ex-officers who served in the Indo-Pacific call for the US to make its defence intentions clear in hopes of deterring an attack by mainland China
  • ‘If you’re talking about a strategic competition, it’s dangerous to be ambiguous because someone will miscalculate somewhere’

Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 8:01am, 18 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwanese soldiers march into position during an anti-invasion drill on a beach in Tainan in September. Photo: Reuters
Taiwanese soldiers march into position during an anti-invasion drill on a beach in Tainan in September. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE