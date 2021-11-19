US manufacturing of semiconductors is the focus of a bipartisan group of lawmakers seeking passage of subsidies to the industry. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
US manufacturing of semiconductors is the focus of a bipartisan group of lawmakers seeking passage of subsidies to the industry. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
China

US lawmakers, citing China, press for US$52 billion in subsidies to build chip factories in America

  • Bipartisan ‘Problem Solvers Caucus’ raises threat of China’s competitiveness, and the possibility of attack on Taiwan, as reasons to act
  • Senate has already passed its bill but the House of Representatives has yet to vote on its version

Topic |   US-China tech war
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 7:44am, 19 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US manufacturing of semiconductors is the focus of a bipartisan group of lawmakers seeking passage of subsidies to the industry. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
US manufacturing of semiconductors is the focus of a bipartisan group of lawmakers seeking passage of subsidies to the industry. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
READ FULL ARTICLE