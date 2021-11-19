US manufacturing of semiconductors is the focus of a bipartisan group of lawmakers seeking passage of subsidies to the industry. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
US lawmakers, citing China, press for US$52 billion in subsidies to build chip factories in America
- Bipartisan ‘Problem Solvers Caucus’ raises threat of China’s competitiveness, and the possibility of attack on Taiwan, as reasons to act
- Senate has already passed its bill but the House of Representatives has yet to vote on its version
Topic | US-China tech war
US manufacturing of semiconductors is the focus of a bipartisan group of lawmakers seeking passage of subsidies to the industry. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto