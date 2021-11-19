Delegates confer during COP26 meetings in Glasgow on November 13. Photo: Reuters
Delegates confer during COP26 meetings in Glasgow on November 13. Photo: Reuters
COP26
China

COP26’s compromise on coal is still a victory, US climate official says

  • President Joe Biden’s climate deputy also says too much was made of Xi Jinping’s absence from the recent UN conference
  • The Glasgow Climate Pact included a commitment to ‘phase down’ coal, a late change reportedly pushed by China and India from the original ‘phase out’

Topic |   COP26
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 7:28am, 19 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Delegates confer during COP26 meetings in Glasgow on November 13. Photo: Reuters
Delegates confer during COP26 meetings in Glasgow on November 13. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE