Delegates confer during COP26 meetings in Glasgow on November 13. Photo: Reuters
COP26’s compromise on coal is still a victory, US climate official says
- President Joe Biden’s climate deputy also says too much was made of Xi Jinping’s absence from the recent UN conference
- The Glasgow Climate Pact included a commitment to ‘phase down’ coal, a late change reportedly pushed by China and India from the original ‘phase out’
Topic | COP26
Delegates confer during COP26 meetings in Glasgow on November 13. Photo: Reuters