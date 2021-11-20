China’s Peng Shuai at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia in January 2020. Photo: AP
US demands ‘verifiable proof’ of tennis player Peng Shuai’s well-being after she disappears following claim of sexual abuse against Chinese ex-official
- Biden administration is ‘deeply concerned’ about reports of Peng Shuai’s disappearance, says White House press secretary Jen Psaki
- She called for ‘independent, verifiable proof’ of Shuai’s health, after claim purportedly made by the tennis pro that she was assaulted by ex-senior official
Topic | US-China relations
