China’s Peng Shuai at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia in January 2020. Photo: AP
China’s Peng Shuai at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia in January 2020. Photo: AP
China

US demands ‘verifiable proof’ of tennis player Peng Shuai’s well-being after she disappears following claim of sexual abuse against Chinese ex-official

  • Biden administration is ‘deeply concerned’ about reports of Peng Shuai’s disappearance, says White House press secretary Jen Psaki
  • She called for ‘independent, verifiable proof’ of Shuai’s health, after claim purportedly made by the tennis pro that she was assaulted by ex-senior official

Topic |   US-China relations
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 4:47am, 20 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Peng Shuai at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia in January 2020. Photo: AP
China’s Peng Shuai at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia in January 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE