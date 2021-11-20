Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen oversees the commission of the first squadron of upgraded US-made F-16V fighter jets at Chiayi Air Force Base on Thursday. Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office/Handout via Reuters
Direct talks with Xi Jinping are crucial to avoid conflict, says White House adviser Kurt Campbell
- Lower-level meetings that once yielded progress are less effective since Xi has consolidated power, according to Joe Biden’s Indo-Pacific affairs coordinator
- ‘In this current environment, ensuring that there is this ability to communicate honestly at the highest level is most important’
Topic | US-China relations
