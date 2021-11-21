The instruction may be a sign that Beijing is worried about the yuan’s rapid ascent. Photo: Bloomberg
China

China Foreign Exchange Committee tells banks to limit speculative trading as yuan surges

  • The currency has reached a 6-year high and is the best performer in emerging markets this year
  • Lenders have been told to be risk neutral when making foreign exchange trades, sources say

Updated: 3:02pm, 21 Nov, 2021

