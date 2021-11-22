Peng Shuai reappeared at a tennis event in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Weibo
China update: Peng Shuai, Xi-Biden talks and Covid-19 pills our reporter’s picks of the week
- Tennis player goes to ground then reappears, while Covid-19 pills could be a game-changer and China’s cold snap a wardrobe-changer
- Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden talk about avoiding conflict, but some in Southeast Asia remain concerned
Topic | US-China relations
