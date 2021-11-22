Taiwanese luger Li Sin-rong holds a practice session at an ice-skating rink. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s Winter Olympics wannabes set sights on Beijing despite lack of snow at home
- Covid-19 travel restrictions made it difficult for athletes such as luger Li Sin-rong and skier Lee Win-yi to train on ice and snow
- Lee hopes to be the first Taiwanese skier for 30 years to compete in the Games, while Li is practising on roads in her quest
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
