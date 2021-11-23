Defense attorney Mark Richards asks Kenosha Police detective Ben Antaramian to show him Kyle Rittenhouse’s rifle and bullets before court started during the trial on November 9. Photo: TNS
China’s state media seizes on Rittenhouse divisions as signs of American decline
- Case reveals all the contradictions in US society, broadcaster says, in broader effort to present the country as chaotic
- Other outlets say the nation is moving towards breaking in two
Topic | Propaganda
Defense attorney Mark Richards asks Kenosha Police detective Ben Antaramian to show him Kyle Rittenhouse’s rifle and bullets before court started during the trial on November 9. Photo: TNS