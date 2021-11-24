The Chinese conglomerate Cosco has bought a 35 per cent stake in the Port of Hamburg, Europe’s third-busiest. Photo: SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire/dpa
The Chinese conglomerate Cosco has bought a 35 per cent stake in the Port of Hamburg, Europe’s third-busiest. Photo: SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire/dpa
China

China’s investments in Europe plunge amid coronavirus, squeeze on foreign buyers

  • Chinese and Russian purchases in particular can expect to face review and scrutiny under the EU’s investment screening mechanisms
  • The screening tools were established after concerns were raised about Chinese investments in European infrastructure sites and technology firms

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 2:43am, 24 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese conglomerate Cosco has bought a 35 per cent stake in the Port of Hamburg, Europe’s third-busiest. Photo: SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire/dpa
The Chinese conglomerate Cosco has bought a 35 per cent stake in the Port of Hamburg, Europe’s third-busiest. Photo: SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE