The Commerce Department says some of the firms added to the blacklist have aided the Chinese military. Photo: Bloomberg
The Commerce Department says some of the firms added to the blacklist have aided the Chinese military. Photo: Bloomberg
China

12 more Chinese companies are placed on US export blacklist

  • The newly sanctioned entities include quantum computing companies, semiconductor firms and Chinese businesses that have contributed ‘to Pakistan’s unsafeguarded nuclear activities’
  • The Commerce Department’s move effectively blocks US businesses from selling materials and equipment to the companies

Topic |   US-China relations
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 4:47am, 25 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Commerce Department says some of the firms added to the blacklist have aided the Chinese military. Photo: Bloomberg
The Commerce Department says some of the firms added to the blacklist have aided the Chinese military. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE