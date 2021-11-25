The Commerce Department says some of the firms added to the blacklist have aided the Chinese military. Photo: Bloomberg
12 more Chinese companies are placed on US export blacklist
- The newly sanctioned entities include quantum computing companies, semiconductor firms and Chinese businesses that have contributed ‘to Pakistan’s unsafeguarded nuclear activities’
- The Commerce Department’s move effectively blocks US businesses from selling materials and equipment to the companies
