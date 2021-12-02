The US mandate to remove Huawei equipment has complicated rural carriers’ efforts to upgrade their systems. Image: Reuters
US rural carriers, scrambling to replace Huawei and ZTE gear, now face supply chain delays
- Officials at small telecoms networks say disruptions further complicate meeting the US government mandate to remove Huawei and ZTE systems
- The order stemmed from fear that those systems contain spyware to transfer US data to Beijing
Topic | US-China relations
The US mandate to remove Huawei equipment has complicated rural carriers’ efforts to upgrade their systems. Image: Reuters