The US mandate to remove Huawei equipment has complicated rural carriers’ efforts to upgrade their systems. Image: Reuters
China

US rural carriers, scrambling to replace Huawei and ZTE gear, now face supply chain delays

  • Officials at small telecoms networks say disruptions further complicate meeting the US government mandate to remove Huawei and ZTE systems
  • The order stemmed from fear that those systems contain spyware to transfer US data to Beijing

Topic |   US-China relations
Jodi Xu Klein
Updated: 12:02am, 2 Dec, 2021

