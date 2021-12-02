President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU launches infrastructure drive as ‘true alternative’ to China’s Belt and Road Initiative
- Global Gateway plan promises to mobilise up to €300 billion (US$340 billion) between 2021 and 2027 for modern infrastructure projects outside the bloc
- ‘Countries made their experience with the Chinese investments. They need better and different offers,’ says European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Topic | Infrastructure
