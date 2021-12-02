Peng Shuai playing in a singles match in Beijing in 2017. Photo: AFP
WTA, citing Beijing’s silencing of Peng Shuai, pulls tennis tournaments from China
- ‘Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault,’ says WTA chief Steve Simon
- He also voices concerns about the risks players and staff could face if the WTA holds events in China next year
