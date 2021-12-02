US President Joe Biden’s nominee for CEO of US International Development Finance Corporation, Scott Nathan, appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday.
US development agency nominee pledges to review projects using Chinese solar panels
- Eighteen solar projects currently source solar panels from China, according to a leading Republican senator, who was briefed on the matter
- ‘Taxpayer money should never be used to support forced labour,’ Joe Biden’s nominee says
Topic | US-China relations
