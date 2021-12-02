Commuters walk past an advertisement promoting the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force at a subway station in Beijing, China on November 22. Photo: Bloomberg
US Army focuses on Indo-Pacific logistics, bases to deter China, says its top official
- ‘Given the distance that China has come militarily in the last 20 years, we have to be clear eyed about the challenge we now face,’ says US Army secretary
- US Army is carrying out space and cyber electronic warfare exercises and strengthening military ties with Indonesia, Thailand and India
Topic | US-China relations
Commuters walk past an advertisement promoting the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force at a subway station in Beijing, China on November 22. Photo: Bloomberg