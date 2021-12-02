Miners pan for gold in the South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: AFP
Beijing asks Democratic Republic of Congo to help gain release of kidnapped Chinese miners
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi makes the request of his DRC counterpart at a meeting on the sidelines of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation
- Two Chinese citizens were killed and five kidnapped in a militia attack on a gold mine on November 21
Topic | Africa
