Miners pan for gold in the South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: AFP
Beijing asks Democratic Republic of Congo to help gain release of kidnapped Chinese miners

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi makes the request of his DRC counterpart at a meeting on the sidelines of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation
  • Two Chinese citizens were killed and five kidnapped in a militia attack on a gold mine on November 21

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 7:06am, 2 Dec, 2021

