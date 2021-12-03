Stefano Sannino of the European Union and Wendy Sherman of the United States met for talks on Thursday at the US State Department. Photo: US Department of State
China

US, EU diplomats voice concern about China’s human rights abuses, aggression

  • Wendy Sherman and Stefano Sannino discuss repression in Xinjiang and Tibet and ‘the erosion of autonomy and democracy in Hong Kong’, among other topics
  • It is the second meeting of the year as part of the initiative known as the US-EU Dialogue on China

Topic |   US-China relations
Jacob FromerFinbarr Bermingham
Jacob Fromer in Washington and Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 6:37am, 3 Dec, 2021

