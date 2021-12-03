China’s ambassador to Washington Qin Gang has promised ‘an attentive ear’ to US business concerns. Photo: Kaveh Sardari
China’s ambassador to Washington Qin Gang has promised ‘an attentive ear’ to US business concerns. Photo: Kaveh Sardari
China

Sweet words from China to US business fail to soothe Washington ire

  • Chinese ambassador Qin Gang says Beijing stands ready to expand economic ties and ease market access
  • State Department responds with list of grievances, warns business leaders ‘they are not bystanders’ in the broader relationship

Topic |   US-China relations
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 12:00pm, 3 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s ambassador to Washington Qin Gang has promised ‘an attentive ear’ to US business concerns. Photo: Kaveh Sardari
China’s ambassador to Washington Qin Gang has promised ‘an attentive ear’ to US business concerns. Photo: Kaveh Sardari
READ FULL ARTICLE