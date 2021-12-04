Peng Shuai Peng competing in the Australian Open in January 2020. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
US congressional resolution says IOC aided Beijing’s ‘disappearance’ of Peng Shuai
- ‘The IOC cares more about appeasing the Chinese Communist Party and the Olympics’ corporate sponsors than the well-being of Olympic tennis star Peng Shuai’
- Congresswoman calls on Communist Party to stop censoring Peng’s sexual assault claims against a former vice-premier and allow her to leave China if she wishes
Topic | US-China relations
