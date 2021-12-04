Wendy Sherman, the US deputy secretary of state, and her EU counterpart, Stefano Sannino, finished two days of talks in Washington on Friday. Photo: US Department of State
High-level US, EU diplomats express worry over China’s ‘bullying’ of Taiwan and Lithuania

  • Wendy Sherman and Stefano Sannino note a ‘shared interest in deepening cooperation with Taiwan consistent with their respective “one-China” policies’
  • The two finish a second day of talks designed to help Washington and Brussels reach a closer alignment on China issues

Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 7:27am, 4 Dec, 2021

