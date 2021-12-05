Peng Shuai’s treatment sparked a global outcry. Photo: Reuters
Europe hesitant over calls to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics
- Scrutiny of the 2022 Games has ratcheted up in line with the global outcry over China’s treatment of Peng Shuai, a three-time Olympian
- Incoming German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock is the latest senior figure to float the idea, but governments and the EU are reluctant to commit
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
