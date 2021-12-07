A cargo ship carrying containers is seen near the Yantian port in Shenzhen. A proposed new EU policy could affect trade between China and Europe. Photo: Reuters
EU will propose new trade weapon to counter China’s economic coercion
- The move could result in China and other countries accused of economic bullying being shut out of lucrative parts of the European market
- A draft document repeatedly states that Brussels sees the instrument as a deterrent and the ‘last resort’ to be used when other efforts fail
Topic | China-EU relations
A cargo ship carrying containers is seen near the Yantian port in Shenzhen. A proposed new EU policy could affect trade between China and Europe. Photo: Reuters