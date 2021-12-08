Wheelchair dancer Shao Yue (centre) practises with the Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower Handicapped Art Troupe on the outskirts of Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Shanghai wheelchair dancers find their groove as China steps up programmes for people with disabilities
- In China, some local governments are raising the number of fitness programmes available to the disabled, as well as investing in facilities and instructors
- Dancer born without hearing hopes more Chinese can recognise the ‘fighting spirit’ required of disabled people – rather than viewing them as an inconvenience
Topic | China society
