EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis speaks on Tuesday about a proposed new system of trade sanctions. Photo: AP
EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis speaks on Tuesday about a proposed new system of trade sanctions. Photo: AP
China

EU threatens China with WTO action as reports of Lithuanian trade blockade escalate

  • The EU is investigating complaints from Lithuanian exporters that the country was ‘wiped’ from the Chinese customs system
  • Row sparked by Lithuania’s efforts to strengthen ties with Taiwan, which Beijing considers a breakaway province.

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 2:53am, 9 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis speaks on Tuesday about a proposed new system of trade sanctions. Photo: AP
EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis speaks on Tuesday about a proposed new system of trade sanctions. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE