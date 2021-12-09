EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis speaks on Tuesday about a proposed new system of trade sanctions. Photo: AP
EU threatens China with WTO action as reports of Lithuanian trade blockade escalate
- The EU is investigating complaints from Lithuanian exporters that the country was ‘wiped’ from the Chinese customs system
- Row sparked by Lithuania’s efforts to strengthen ties with Taiwan, which Beijing considers a breakaway province.
Topic | China-EU relations
EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis speaks on Tuesday about a proposed new system of trade sanctions. Photo: AP