Demonstrators in front of the White House protest against Chinese treatment of Uygurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
China

US House passes bill to ban imports made by Xinjiang forced labour

  • The bill, which has broad, bipartisan support, now returns to the Senate, but its immediate path to becoming law is unclear
  • The measure creates a ‘rebuttable presumption’ that all goods partially or wholly produced in Xinjiang are tainted by forced labour

Topic |   US-China relations
Owen Churchill
Updated: 8:18am, 9 Dec, 2021

