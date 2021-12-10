Protesters calling for a boycott of the Beijing Games demonstrate outside the International Olympic Committee in Switzerland. Photo: Reuters
Protesters calling for a boycott of the Beijing Games demonstrate outside the International Olympic Committee in Switzerland. Photo: Reuters
‘A diplomatic boycott is not enough’: lawmakers press US corporate sponsors of Beijing Winter Olympics

  • Growing anger in Washington towards giant American corporations that have paid billions to sponsor the Games and stayed silent on China’s human rights record
  • ‘They preach social justice, and that helps their balance sheet in the US, and ignoring human rights helps their balance sheet in China,’ said one politician

Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 3:01am, 10 Dec, 2021

