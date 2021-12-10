Protesters calling for a boycott of the Beijing Games demonstrate outside the International Olympic Committee in Switzerland. Photo: Reuters
‘A diplomatic boycott is not enough’: lawmakers press US corporate sponsors of Beijing Winter Olympics
- Growing anger in Washington towards giant American corporations that have paid billions to sponsor the Games and stayed silent on China’s human rights record
- ‘They preach social justice, and that helps their balance sheet in the US, and ignoring human rights helps their balance sheet in China,’ said one politician
