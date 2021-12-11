Xu Li, chief executive officer of SenseTime Group Ltd., is identified by the company’s facial recognition system on a screen as he poses for a photograph at SenseTime’s showroom in Beijing in 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Xu Li, chief executive officer of SenseTime Group Ltd., is identified by the company’s facial recognition system on a screen as he poses for a photograph at SenseTime’s showroom in Beijing in 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
China

US sanctions Chinese AI firm SenseTime, Xinjiang officials, citing human rights abuses

  • US Treasury claims SenseTime is responsible for ‘abuse enabled by the malign use of technology’
  • The move reportedly delays SenseTime’s Hong Kong IPO, which was already halved

Topic |   US-China relations
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 2:43am, 11 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Xu Li, chief executive officer of SenseTime Group Ltd., is identified by the company’s facial recognition system on a screen as he poses for a photograph at SenseTime’s showroom in Beijing in 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Xu Li, chief executive officer of SenseTime Group Ltd., is identified by the company’s facial recognition system on a screen as he poses for a photograph at SenseTime’s showroom in Beijing in 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE