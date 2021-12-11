US President Joe Biden delivers the Summit for Democracy’s closing remarks from the White House on Friday. Photo: AP
China

US democracy summit ends with move to confront repressive nations’ ‘misuse’ of technology

  • The initiative aims to develop a policy governing the export of technologies that help autocratic states spread cyber disinformation and surveil their citizens
  • ‘We need to make sure technology that enables so much of our lives is used to advanced democracies to lift people up, not to hold them down’

Mark Magnier
Updated: 4:28am, 11 Dec, 2021

