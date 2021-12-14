Charles Lieber leaves federal court in Boston on January 30, 2020. Photo: Reuters
As trial begins for Harvard professor accused of lying about China ties, US ‘China Initiative’ faces renewed scrutiny
- Asian-American groups hope the trial and resulting publicity will help put an end to the programme, started in 2018 to stem the loss of scientific secrets to China
- Charles Lieber, who participated in China’s Thousand Talents Plan, has pleaded not guilty to six federal charges
Topic | US-China relations
