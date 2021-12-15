Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of New York/Newark inspect a shipment of imports from China, some of which are suspected to have been made with forced labour. Photo: Handout
China

US bill to ban imports made with Xinjiang forced labour moves ahead as lawmakers reach deal

  • Senate and House members compromise on how quickly the import ban must be implemented after the legislation becomes law: 180 days
  • The bill creates a ‘rebuttable presumption’ that all goods sourced wholly or in part from the western Chinese region of Xinjiang are tainted with forced labour

Owen Churchill
Updated: 4:02am, 15 Dec, 2021

