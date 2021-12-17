Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a billboard with the slogan, “Administer Xinjiang according to law, unite and stabilize the territory, culturally moisturize the territory, enrich the people and rejuvenate the territory, and build the territory for a long term,” in Yarkent County in northwestern China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in March 2021. Photo: AP
US importers to face ‘crazy hard’ hurdles once bill targeting Xinjiang forced labour becomes law
- Importers will have to prove to the US government that no forced labour was used to produce their goods once President Joe Biden signs the law
- ‘It’s hard to prove the negative,’ said one trade lawyer
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a billboard with the slogan, “Administer Xinjiang according to law, unite and stabilize the territory, culturally moisturize the territory, enrich the people and rejuvenate the territory, and build the territory for a long term,” in Yarkent County in northwestern China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in March 2021. Photo: AP