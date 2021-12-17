Rescuers work through the night to reach 21 miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in Xiaoyi, Shanxi province, northern China. Photo: Reuters
Illegal coal mine in northern China floods, trapping 21
- Rescuers are pumping water out of the underground pit, where the miners have been trapped since Wednesday
- Seven suspects detained as authorities vow to crack down on illegal digging operations
Topic | Safety in China
