The film Dying to Survive raised awareness of the difficulty of securing vital drugs from abroad. Photo: Handout
Meet the Chinese parents willing to risk drug trafficking charges to give children rare epilepsy medicine
- When vital treatments are not legally available, many Chinese people are driven to look abroad for supplies despite the legal dangers
- A 2018 film highlighted the plight of cancer patients, but parents of children suffering rare forms of epilepsy still have to resort to illicit means
Topic | China society
