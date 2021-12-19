The film Dying to Survive raised awareness of the difficulty of securing vital drugs from abroad. Photo: Handout
China

Meet the Chinese parents willing to risk drug trafficking charges to give children rare epilepsy medicine

  • When vital treatments are not legally available, many Chinese people are driven to look abroad for supplies despite the legal dangers
  • A 2018 film highlighted the plight of cancer patients, but parents of children suffering rare forms of epilepsy still have to resort to illicit means

Topic |   China society
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 2:12pm, 19 Dec, 2021

