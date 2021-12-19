Emergency workers attend the scene of a fatal expressway flyover collapse in Ezhou on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
4 dead in expressway flyover collapse in China’s Hubei province
- Three trucks, including a heavily overloaded freight vehicle, were on the bridge at the time, traffic authorities say
- 500-metre section of single-pillar structure comes down, crushing car below
Topic | Safety in China
